Lucifer: JOSHSTYLE Vid Goes "Another One Bites The Dust" BTS/Bloopers

The last time we checked in on Netflix's Lucifer, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich was sharing a look at series star Tom Ellis recording his cover of Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust" for the 10th episode of the fifth season, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam" (directed by Sherwin Shilati and written by Modrovich). Now, content creator & film/television costumer JOSHSTYLE (aka Joshua Coleman; website here) is elevating the "behind the scenes" game to a whole new level with the release of bloopers & behind-the-scenes moments from production.

"Behind the scenes of Lucifer's 'Another one bites the dust' from Season 5, Episode 10 entitled 'Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.' If you think you heard the song a lot in the video, it doesn't compare to how many times we heard the song start and stop over the course of 2-3 days. Literally, we heard it hundreds of times," JOSHSTYLE writes in the opening to caption accompanying the video which you can check out below:

Here's a look back at the tweet announcing the playlist for this season's musical episode:

🥁 Here are the songs performed in Lucifer's musical episode 🥁 🧙‍♂️🔮 🎮 Wicked Games

🔁 👄 💨 Another One Bites the Dust

😤🚶‍♂️👀 Every Breath You Take

👎 ✌️ 🦴 Bad to the Bone

🙅‍♀️ 👨‍⚕️ No Scrubs

🤘 😈 🔥 Hell

👼 2️⃣ 👼 Just the Two of Us

🙂 😌 😊 Smile

👁️ 💭 💤 I Dreamed a Dream — Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at some of the best and brightest bloopers this side of Season 5 Part 2, and wrapping up with a trip down memory lane in the form of the cast doing a table read of the pilot in honor of Geeked Week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer | Season 5 Bloopers | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qoUQZUrlbY)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Table Read | Season 1 Episode 1 | #GeekedWeek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgAVsZR8_Y0)

With Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 unleashing its devilish ways across the streaming service, here's a look back at the official trailer along with a look at how a select group of Lucifans reacted during an early preview of it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0beFQnB5lY&t=11s)

Looking ahead to Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty), and "Partners 'Til the End" (Sherwin Shilati / Ildy Modrovich & Joe Henderson).

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.