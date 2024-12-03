Lucky: Anya Taylor-Joy, Reese Witherspoon Team for Apple TV+ Series

Anya Taylor-Joy will star in and executive produce Lucky, an Apple TV+ adaptation of the bestselling crime novel by Maria Stapley that was picked by Reese Witherspoon's book club. Witherspoon will also executive producer the limited series. Taylor-Joy will star as a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past. Here's a look at the official overview:

Lucky Armstrong is a tough, talented grifter who has just pulled off a million-dollar heist with her boyfriend, Cary. She's ready to start a brand-new life with a new identity—when things go sideways. Lucky finds herself alone for the first time, navigating the world without the help of either her father or her boyfriend, the two figures from whom she's learned the art of the scam. When she discovers that a lottery ticket she bought on a whim is worth millions, her elation is tempered by one big problem: cashing in the winning ticket means she'll be arrested for her crimes. She'll go to prison with no chance to redeem her fortune. As Lucky tries to avoid capture and make a future for herself, she must confront her past by reconciling with her father, finding her mother, who abandoned her when she was just a baby, and coming to terms with the man she thought she loved—whose dark past is catching up with her, too. This is a story about truth, personal redemption, and the complexity of being good. It introduces a singularly gifted, multilayered character who must learn what it means to be independent and honest…before her luck runs out.

"Reese's Book Club began with the goal of deepening connections — to the stories, to the storytellers, and to the community we are building," said Witherspoon, explaining why Lucky was her book club's pick. "It is incredibly rewarding to be able to amplify these female-centric stories and their authors, see our community connect with them, and then see them take on a whole new life on screen. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Apple TV+ and the incomparable Anya Taylor-Joy, plus our brilliant creator Jonathan Tropper and his wonderful co-showrunner Cassie Pappas, to bring this compelling series — based on Marissa Stapley's fantastic novel — to audiences around the world." Series star and executive producer Taylor-Joy added, "Hello Sunshine continues to do a fantastic job of championing women's voices, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team alongside Jonathan, Cassie, and Apple TV+ to bring 'Lucky' to life."

Lucky will be co-showrun, written, and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV+ alongside Cassie Pappas. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will executive produce the series for Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Taylor-Joy will executive produce through her production banner, LadyKiller. Lucky will be streaming on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, you can check out the book first.