Lucky Hank Teaser Introduces Us to Bob Odenkirk's "Difficult Man" Set to hit AMC & AMC+ beginning March 19th, the newest teaser for Lucky Hank introduces viewers to Bob Odenkirk's "difficult man."

Last week, we were treated to new preview images & a teaser for Bob Odenkirk's first post-Better Call Saul series for AMC, Lucky Hank (previously titled, Straight Man), which offered us a pretty straightforward introduction to the show's universe. Starring Odenkirk and Mireille Enos (The Killing), the AMC & AMC+ series is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College and told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. But this time around, we have a fresh look that dives deeper into who Devereaux, Jr. is… and apparently, he's a "difficult man" surrounded by those willing to remind him of that.

For a better sense of what Odenkirk's Prof. Devereaux, Jr. is all about, check out the newest teaser for Lucky Hank (followed by a look back at previously-released previews):

And here's a look back at the mini-teaser that was released earlier this month, with Lucky Hank set to hit AMC and AMC+ beginning Sunday, March 19th:

"I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of 'Straight Man' [show's original title]," Odenkirk shared in a statement at the time that the series order was first announced. "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in 'Better Call Saul,' and this is another story with a unique dynamic and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch!" Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.