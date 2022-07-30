Lucy's School Trailer: Apple TV+ Peanuts Special Honors Educators

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for Lucy's School, a new original special celebrating educators based on the classic "Peanuts" comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, premiering Friday, August 12. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi ("It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown"), written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano, who also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith. And don't forget that coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12, through its partnership with WildBrain, are new episodes of the second season of the beloved Apple Original series The Snoopy Show.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Lucy's School and The Snoopy Show Season 2:

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the Fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn't as easy as it sounds. 'Lucy's School' is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

The award-winning slate of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain, including Snoopy in Space season two, It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown, and For Auld Lang Syne. The plot for The Snoopy Show reads, "The world's most iconic dog is ready for his close-up. Dive into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who's joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang." The second season of the Apple TV+ series premiered back on March 11th, and it is available now to stream. Let us know in the comments below your favorite Peanuts special from Apple TV so far!