Lupin Season 1 Part 2 Arrives This June; Official Trailer Released

Fans of Netflix's Lupin and Omar Sy, rejoice! Those of us who fell hard for the neo gentleman thief thriller have been waiting on pins and needles for the rest of the season, especially since the series ended its fifth episode with a pretty intense cliffhanger. This is a sizable number of people, as Lupin is already Netflix's biggest French-language series ever and one of the first must-watch shows of 2021.

And today, finally, after weeks of teasing, Netflix finally gave us both a trailer and confirmed the release date- with the series set to return on June 11. Netflix originally trolled fans on Twitter with this image, saying "If you're asking when Lupin Part 2 premieres, you're looking but not seeing."

Eagle-eyed fans quickly guessed- while others were left scratching their heads. But now, here it is- the official trailer:

For the uninitiated, in Lupin Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, the son of a Senegalese immigrant. His father was framed for the theft of a diamond necklace owned by one of France's most powerful families, the Pellegrinis.

Diop takes inspiration from the ArsèneLupin stories, early 20th-century French novellas by Maurice Leblanc about a gentleman thief who robs from the rich– sort of a French mix of Robin Hood and Sherlock Holmes. (This is not to be confused with the popular anime Lupin III, which focuses on the original Lupin's grandson)

In the Netflix series, Diop uses the Lupin stories as inspiration for the various crimes and capers he commits, including an Episode 1 heist from the Louvre of the very same necklace his father was accused of stealing. He's a master of disguise and only robs from the rich, seemingly just for the fun of it. But there's a darker edge to his obsession, as the Lupin inspiration is directly connected to his father, who, right before being arrested, gifted him a collected edition of Lupin stories.

Trying to unravel the mystery of who framed his father, Assane believes he is receiving secret messages via underlined passages and notes in the margins of the book from beyond the grave. Overtaken by this obsession leads him to be an absent father himself, which he tries to make up for by bonding with his son by gifting him the same Lupin stories. This, of course, takes an even more serious, darker turn later in the season, and this tone seems to be teased through the second half of the season.

The show is multi-layered, tense, and most of all, fun. It also brings a 21st-century edge to these old stories, as Diop uses his ethnicity and class to befuddle and confuse everyone from his victims to the cops. This update of the gentleman spy conceit is welcome and refreshing.

Lupin is streaming on Netflix and with the rest of the season on its way, there is no better time to binge or rewatch this series right now.