MacGruber Explains His Side of Things; Peacock Series Set for December

This December, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is set to be released onto streaming screens when the eight-episode series makes its debut. Unfortunately, he's being released from prison where he's been rotting for over a decade because… well… we'll get to that. But when a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane) has the world in his crosshairs, MacGruber will have to reunite with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to save the day. Based on the original Saturday Night Live sketch and picking up where the feature film left off, the series also stars Sam Elliott (Perry), Laurence Fishburne (General Barrett Fasoose), Joseph Lee Anderson (Major Harold Kernst), and Timothy V. Murphy (Constantine Bach). So to get fans up to speed on where "The Man with (No) Plan" has been up to and how he ended up pending ten years locked away, the fine folks at Peacock have released an exclusive interview with MacGruber himself.

Pictured in this screengrab: Will Forte as MacGruber — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Sam Elliott as Perry — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Laurence Fishburne as Gen Barrett Fasoose — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Billy Zane as Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Kristen Wiig as Vicki St. Elmo, Will Forte as MacGruber, Ryan Phillippe as Dixon Piper — (Photo by: Peacock)
Pictured in this screengrab: Will Forte as MacGruber — (Photo by: Peacock)

With the series set to premiere on December 16th, here's a look at the first interview from the disgraced national hero before he begins his journey back to redemption (or even bigger disasters… it really could go either way:

Forte, John Solomon, and Jorma Taccone serve as showrunners, with Solomon & Taccone writing and the trio serving as executive producers. Peacock's MacGruber is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video; filming on the series took place in Los Angeles, California.

