Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Toei Reveals Dragon Ball/Goku Balloon

Toei Animation shared a look at the Dragon Ball/Goku balloon set for the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28th.

Last month, we learned that PAW Patrol, Dora, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants would be taking part in this year's 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade – set for Thursday, November 28th (airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock). Well, it looks like they're going to be joined by Dragon Ball's Goku – with Toei Animation rolling out a look at the hero in his iconic Saiyan form that should look pretty badass floating through the streets of NYC.

Here's a look at the announcement that went out from Toei Animation earlier today that confirmed the news:

Dragon Ball's Goku is back and now in his iconic Saiyan form – debuting at the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year! Catch the mighty warrior soar the skies and over the streets of New York City on November 28th! 🐉🎈 #MacysParade #ThanksGoku #DragonBall @macys pic.twitter.com/pglrkWUTDH — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade 2023 No Smooth Sailing for Monkey D. Luffy

With the anime adaptation of author Eiichiro Oda's manga, One Piece, preparing to kick off its 25th-anniversary celebration taking place this year during last year's 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Monkey D. Luffy was honored with an official balloon – but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the "King of the Pirates." By the time the balloon had reached the main media spotlight, a branch had deflated the brim of Luffy's hat before Luffy responded by appearing to take a swing at a traffic pole.

Here's a look at how Luffy faired in the beginning (with the mishap at the 1:21:15 mark), followed by a chance he got to course-correct a bit and get back on track – though it's pretty safe to say that his hate had seen better days:

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Thursday, November 28, in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys, @Nickelodeon, @NickelodeonFamily, and @ParamountPlus on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

