Magical Girl Friendship Squad Preview: Nut's Ex Issues Turn Deadly

It's hard to believe that TZGZ's (SYFY's late-night adult animation block on Saturday nights starting around midnight-ish) twisted mash-up of Broad City, Sailor Moon, and Powerpuff Girls has already reached its season finale but that's how things look heading into this weekend's episode of Magical Girl Friendship Squad. After five episodes, it all comes down to this: Can Nut (Ana Gasteyer) help get Alex (Quinta Brunson) and Daisy (Anna Akana) on the same page to save their relationship- and the universe? But as you're about to see in the following Bleeding Cool-exclusive sneak preview for "Just Two Weak Girls," Nut might be a little too busy dealing with an ex who still doesn't seem quite over the break-up.

So here's a look at the season finale to Magical Girl Friendship Squad, "Just Two Weak Girls"- as Alex and Daisy examine their friendship while the whole universe might just be at stake:

MAGICAL GIRL FRIENDSHIP SQUAD airs as part of SYFY's late-night adult animation block TZGZ. For the series, when a little red panda named Nut (Ana Gasteyer) arrives in the apartment of two directionless twenty-somethings and gives them the ability to transform into badass magical girls, Alex (Quinta Brunson) and Daisy (Anna Akana) are forced to get their shit together in order to save the Universe from otherworldly threats. Through a journey of love and friendship and with the help of their magical objects (birth control and a bong), Alex and Daisy learn to wield their new powers and protect their mysterious panda friend who claims to be the creator of the Universe.

The anime-inspired comedy Magical Girl Friendship Squad stars Ana Gasteyer, Quinta Brunson, Anna Akana, and Matteo Lane. Christine Baranski, Eric Bauza, Helen Hong, Manny Jacinto, and Sarah "Squirm" Sherman recur. Guest stars include Paget Brewster, Patti Harrison, Jamie Loftus, Vella Lovell, and Jason Mantzoukas. Produced by Cartuna, the franchise (which includes a shorter-form version "Origins") is created by Kelsey Stephanides, who also serves as showrunner. James Belfer, Adam Belfer, and Max Benator executive produce, along with lead writer Hallie Cantor.