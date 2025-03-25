Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle Sequel Series: Who's Returning & Who's Joining

Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are set to return for Disney+'s Malcolm in the Middle sequel series.

Only hours after we reported that filming was supposed to get underway soon on Disney+'s four-episode limited series follow-up to Malcolm in the Middle from original series creator Linwood Boomer, with original series stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, we've got a whole bunch of casting news to pass along that include both new and returning faces. Original cast members Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield will reprise their roles as Malcolm's brothers, Francis and Reese, respectively. In addition, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be taking over the role of Malcolm's (Muniz) genius brother, Dewey (original actor Erik Per Sullivan left acting in 2010).

Also, Anthony Timpano is set as Malcolm's youngest brother, Jamie, while Vaughan Murrae has been tapped to play Malcolm's youngest sibling, self-sufficient Kelly – who gets good grades and is already wiser than most of the family. Keeley Karsten is set as Malcolm's daughter, Leah – with Kiana Madeira set to play Malcolm's girlfriend. For this go-around, Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.

"We started talking about [a reboot] literally 10 years ago — me and [costar] Bryan Cranston — and slowly been working at it, and it's finally a reality. So I'm really excited. I had to do some chemistry reads. I can't tell you with what characters, but new characters that would be on the show. And it was so weird to go back and be with Linwood Boomer, the creator, and Ken Kwapis, the director, and be back in that mindset," Muniz shared with PEOPLE in February, adding that he's "obviously so thrilled" that the series was given a green light and excited "to get back on the set with everybody."

Just started watching Malcolm in the Middle episode 1. Got 151 to catch up on before we start filming again in a few days!!! Can't wait to get back together with my old family. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) March 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Produced by 20th Television and New Regency, Boomer returns as writer and executive producer of the new series. Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman, and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann are set as executive producers. Ken Kwapis has been tapped to direct all four episodes and executive produce – with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye set as co-executive producers.

