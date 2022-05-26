Manifest, Sandman, Locke & Key, Arcane & More: Geeked Week 2022 Info

With less than two weeks to go until Netflix unleashes its 2022 edition of Geeked Week (from the fine folks over at Netflix Geeked), we have a look at the official key art posters offering a breakdown of how the free five-day virtual event is going to roll and what attendees can expect from each of the themed days. If you're like us and you're all about the streaming series, then expect looks at The Umbrella Academy, Resident Evil, The Sandman, Manifest (Yes, Manifest fans… it's happening), Locke & Key, and tons more. But the week is about more than just series, with a day also devoted to Animation (take note, Arcane fans), Film, and Games. And if you're a Stranger Things fan? Well, Netflix is devoting an entire day to the global phenomenon. Hosted across a whole ton of platforms (including its YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook channels), each day will be filled with exclusive teaser & trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, never-before-seen footage, cast interviews, script table-reads, and more.

So with that in mind, here's what you need to know about Geeked Week 2022:

"GEEKED WEEK 2022" Schedule: Running from Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, here's a rundown of how the theme days and times are being laid out:

DAY #1 – SERIES (Monday, June 6 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

DAY #2 – FILM (Tuesday, June 7 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

DAY #3 – ANIMATION (Wednesday, June 8 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/8 am JST)

DAY #4 – "STRANGER THINGS" (Thursday, June 9 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

DAY #5 – GAMES (Friday, June 10 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm GMT)

Who to Expect: We don't want to spoil the surprise, but you can expect a few drop-ins from the cast and creatives behind some of the series and films listed above. And, as previously announced, we'll also have an exciting group of hosts to help break down all the jaw-dropping news and must-see first looks, including Jacob Bertrand, Megan Cruz aka jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman aka guywithamoviecamera, Juju Green aka Straw_Hat_Goofy, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi.

How to Co-Stream: The Geeked Week feed will be open for co-streaming via Twitch so that our loyal fans and fellow Geeks like you can get in on the action.

How to Get the Latest News and First Looks: If you miss any of the fun, don't worry, you'll still be able to catch up. We're compiling all the biggest news and first looks to come out of Geeked Week right here on the Netflix Newsroom, and you can rewatch the full day's programming on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Tudum.com, Netflix's official companion site, will also be sharing bonus content from each day's programming.