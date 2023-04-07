Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Begins Its Final Flight This June: Teaser Taking flight on June 2nd, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Netflix & Showrunner/EP Jeff Rake's Manifest Season 4 Part 2.

Netflix and series creator, showrunner & executive producer Jeff Rake are asking Manifest fans to put their seats in the upright position and put away their tray tables on June 2nd. Because that's when the beloved series that wouldn't die will be unleashing its final fun of episodes. And to make things all sorts of official, we have preview images, new key art, and a date announcement teaser to pass along – check them out below:

The final season stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran. With the series set to lift off with its final episodes on June 2nd, here's a look at the official date announcement teaser for Netflix's Manifest Season 4 Part 2:

In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful, and joyous chapter of the 'Manifest' story.

Netflix's Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is executive produced by Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein, and Romeo Tirone. The streaming series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.