Manifest Season 4: Ty Doran on Part 1 Fallout, Cal, Angelina & More

As Netflix's Manifest is preparing for its home stretch following its drop of part one of season four in November, there are lingering questions surrounding the passengers of Flight 828. Cal Stone (Jack Messina) was always a divining rod to make sense of the callings and visions that cryptically intertwined future events. Since it breaks the plane of space and time, those involved with the flight have also time traveled, which explains why Cal is older and now played by Ty Doran since the season three finale. While his family has given him an alias rather than explain to the modern world why he's older, the stage has been set that will collide his fate and their greatest threat in the self-proclaimed prophet in Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) Doran spoke to Bleeding Cool about Zeke Landon's (Matt Long) noble sacrifice, how Angelina's ability to trigger callings affect the endgame, and previews what the Stones will do in part two.

Manifest Fan Reception to Season 4 Part 1 & Zeke's Sacrifice

Bleeding Cool: What's been the reception for 'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1?

Doran: It's been pretty good. It's more of the show people have come to love. I hope people have been enjoying this culmination. They are noticing how we are getting to the end here, and we got to start piling in as much of the lore of the show. The pace of the show has increased a little bit. Other than that, it's the same, and people are enjoying it, as far as they tell me at least. They don't say they hate it to my face.

What can we expect for Cal after what Zeke did for him in the mid-season finale?

[Cal]'s carrying the weight of what a big deal that decision was with him when we find him in part two. There's another little time jump, and [Zeke's sacrifice] is still weighing very heavily on him. He feels a need to make all the sacrifices worth it with the time and energy that has gone into people thinking [Cal] is the key to this whole grand mystery and what they need to do to avoid the death date. That's a lot of pressure for this kid, so he is trying to step up to that in any way that he can. Unfortunately, he doesn't have all the answers, and as much as he wants to, he is working hard to try to get there and help his family. That's a lot of pressure in terms of trying to reconcile the fact this person gave his life so that you could continue, that you had something else you needed to do.

The other major bombshell was Angelina's ability to manipulate the callings with the embedded sapphire. What does this do for the 828ers? Does it flip the script on them, or are they going to exercise more caution from future visions?

It's all those things, right? Now you can't trust the source of these callings anymore. Now that sapphire, as we see at the end of part one, is burned into Angelina's hand, you know, that little piece. Cal has that dragon tattoo on his arm. It is sort of a duality of like, "Which side is going to get there first?" And "Who's going to accomplish their goals?" We got to make sure that the sapphire ends in the right hands. It's all going crazy. No one else has that ability, but we can't fully trust what we're seeing anymore because who knows where it's coming from? Everyone at the beginning of part two assumes Angelina has died, right? The last time anyone sees her, the wall crashes down on her, so Ben [Josh Dallas] and Michaela [Melissa Roxburgh] think she is no longer part of the picture. They are unwittingly unaware of the possibility that she is out there with sapphire. She could be all the callings. Who knows?

The bigger part of the narrative of part one was Ben being reunited with Eden. How does the Stone family dynamic change entering part two?

The family dynamics are different. When we start part two, for reasons that I cannot share, there is another rift in the family. There is a little bit of that same sort of energy in the family just because no one can find out that Cal is still Cal, right? Olive [Luna Blaise] is trying to keep the family together. Eden's there, but Ben's doing his bit. There are blockades keeping us together. Eventually, throughout the season, we all come together again and spend a lot more time as a family. Everyone's focused on trying to figure out this death date in part two.

Manifest season four, part one, which also stars J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Daryl Edwards, and Ellen Tamaki, is available on Netflix. Check out our preview interview with Doran here.