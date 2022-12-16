Manifest Season 4: Josh Dallas on [SPOILER] Sacrifice Impacting Part 2

When Netflix acquired the rights to Manifest because NBC couldn't be bothered to grant the supernatural thriller its fourth and final season, the streamer decided to give the former network show 20 episodes to close out everything. The format is consistent with the Jeff Rake series' run on NBC, but Netflix decided to release the final season in two 10-episode blocks, with the first part dropping in November. Ahead of the release of Part 2, Josh Dallas, who plays one of the main protagonists in Ben Stone, offered a sample of what's to come if and when Netflix decides to make the announcement. This is your "major spoilers" warning for the first half of the season, so tread carefully.

Prior to season four's release, Manifest's biggest death came near the season three finale, with Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) dying at the hands of Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor) while kidnapping her baby Eden. As the Stones spend the bulk of the season trying to get Eden back, we get another major death in the mid-season finale in Michaela's (Melissa Roxburgh) husband Zeke Landon (Matt Long) sacrificing himself to save Cal (Ty Doran) and taking his terminal cancer for himself.

"Once we see Part 2 of Manifest's [final season], there's going to be a reason why they [Ben & Michaela] may be separated for a bit of time," Dallas shares to TVLine. "But I think it's going to bond them closer together. It will be a level of grief that Ben will understand and will try to help guide his sister out of, but he also knows that she needs to deal with it in her own way as he did." For Ben, the journey back to Eden was fraught with danger and sacrifice, nearly alienating his loved ones in the process and having a crisis of faith as the callings turn cold for him. As far as how the Stones will confront Angelina as she absorbed the sapphire capable of manipulating the callings of the 828ers and her ultimate apocalyptic goals? One of those said visions brought back Karkanis' Grace in a cameo in a sadistic move by Angelina.

"I think she is fully capable of sinking the Lifeboat and will try her hardest," Dallas adds. "For Ben and for the rest of the Stone family, I think there is an element of trying to understand Angelina's darkness to understand their own goodness and understand where her motivation and anger come from. Ben tries to do that to figure out his own place in this story. She is fully capable and a big, big threat to not only the Stone family but to the world now." For more on where Ben goes and his connection to Saanvi (Parveen Kaur), check out the complete interview here.