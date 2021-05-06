Marc Guggenheim Clarifies "Crisis" Connection to Current DC Multiverse

With WarnerMedia making it clear that when it comes to both the film and television/streaming sides of the DC Comics universe, the multiverse is in play, baby! Which is a nice way of saying that pretty much everything exists in their own specific reality- which is why we can have Joker and The Suicide Squad considered to be in the same universe. We just have to add "multi" and get rid of the "uni." And to know where to look for a sense of where all this multiverse love came from, look no further than The CW's mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Running from December 2019 to January 2020 and with Marc Guggenheim as overall creator, the event saw Arrowverse shows Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning fighting for the very fate of the multiverse. And they won. But then some folks got a little confused. Towards the end of the final chapter, viewers are offered a glimpse of a few "new earths" that were present post-"Crisis" (Stargirl, Teen Titans, etc.)- but some took that to mean that the multiverse returned much, much smaller and more streamlined.

So now Guggenheim has taken to Twitter to clarify how that scene should be viewed. While the multiverse was restored in "different configurations," that didn't mean that what viewers were seeing was the extent of where the new multiverse went. as Guggenheim explains, it was meant to only offer a "glimpse" of what was out there and never intended to shows the complete multiverse road map:

And as for WarnerMedia, Warner Bros. TV, or DC Comics having any, Guggenheim makes it clear that there was "zero input" and that it was his belief that it wasn't his place "to destroy other people's creations." As he finishes in the tweet below, one of the other purposes of that scene was that they wanted "to 'fix' all the toys we'd broken."

Speaking of "Crisis," one series that finds itself being directly impacted by the fallout from the mega-crossover event is the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. With the series set to return on May 18 with new episodes, here's a look at "Broken Trust":

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 6 "Broken Trust": SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. Directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Season 1 Episode 6 | Smells Like Teen Spirit Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj52m0H2i1w)

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.