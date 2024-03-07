Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Amanda Knox, hulu, margaret qualley

Margaret Qualley Cast as Amanda Knox in Upcoming Hulu Miniseries

Hulu has ordered an eight-episode miniseries based on the Amanda Knox case, with Margaret Qualley set as the lead and Knox producing.

Amanda Knox will be the subject of a new Hulu miniseries being produced by Monica Lewinsky, Knox, and Chris Robinson. Executive producers include Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield. Eight episodes have been ordered, with KJ Steinberg writing. Starring in the series as Knox will be Margaret Qualley (Netflix series Maid). The series will once again tell the story of how Knox was accused and convicted of the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and the journey to being granted her freedom.

Amanda Knox Story Has Been Told Before

This is not the first time that Amanda Knox has had her story told. Numerous true crime shows and films have been made, and other television shows, books, and more have all been produced in the years since the events took place. But, especially on Hulu these days, true crime rules, and anytime you can make a prestige series based on a story that everyone knows, they are going to do it.

The sole reason I am interested in this project is Qualley. For those who have not seen it, her work in the Netflix mini-series Maid was amazing. She rightfully earned an Emmy nomination for it and, for my money, should have won the award. That was also based on a true story, and I do not doubt that she will bring the same intensity and humanity to this story as well. It is worth noting that Amanda Knox will be involved in this project, so the authenticity should be there. I just wonder how much there still is left to say about this case that we don't already know. I am sure I am wrong, and this will be a huge hit – but I'm interested to see what revelations is might have for us.

