Candy: Jessica Biel-Starring Hulu Original Series Drops Tense Teaser

Hulu has recently released an official trailer for their upcoming original series, Candy, a dramatic series involving motherhood and what happens conformity doesn't give room for freedom. The Jessica Biel (USA Network's The Sinner)-starring series premieres on Hulu on May 9th.

Candy Montgomery (Biel) is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

The series stars Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza. Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, Simons stars as Pat Montgomery, Lynskey stars as Betty Gore, Schreiber stars as Alan Gore, and Esparza stars as Don Crowder. Some big names and big talent fill in the cast list for Candy. Simons is recognizable from his role on Veep and his current voice talents as Raccoon on FOX's Housebroken. Lynskey has a connection to another show we've discussed on the site, Yellowjackets. And the powerhouse we've loved from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Rafael Barba.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund. Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot and will executive produce. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.