Mark Briscoe Wins Concession Stand Brawl in AEW Dynamite TNA Tribute

A wild concession stand brawl on AEW Dynamite conjured memories of TNA, memories The Chadster would prefer to forget! Dang it, Mark Briscoe!

Hello again, loyal readers! The Chadster welcomes all you fellow wrestling enthusiasts to his latest blog post, this time delving into an outrageous happening on AEW Dynamite! 🤯 *Auughh, man!* Are you sure you want to hear about it? Well, alright, you asked for it… The fans were treated to a concession stand brawl between "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe. Now, The Chadster has gotta say, heisn't too pleased with this one. 🙄 So, let's dive in and see what all the fuss is about, shall we?

The outrageous brawl kicked off in the concourse of the arena itself, and Mark wasted no time in hitting Jeff with a trash can. 😱 From there, Mark launched Jeff straight into a table and made things even messier by squirting mustard all over him. *Auughh, man!* It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤 Then, outta nowhere, Karen Jarrett sneaked up on Mark and squirted ketchup in his eyes! *So unfair!*

As the chaos unfolded, Mark found himself perched atop a ladder and was suddenly confronted by none other than Sonjay Dutt, who ultimately sent him crashing through a table below. The brawl then somehow inexplicably involved Jay Lethal, Papa Briscoe, Karen Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Christopher Daniels, Best Friends, and the Lucha Bros themselves, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix! Auughh, man! This whole match was basically a rehash of the worst parts of TNA, but on a larger stage, and it just brings back really bad memories of another company trying to unfairly compete with WWE. 💔

Now, before The Chadster goes any further, The Chadster feels it's important to share a dream he had last night. 🌙 The Chadster found himself trapped on a tiny submarine with none other than Tony Khan himself. 😩😱 It seemed Khan lured The Chadster onto the sub only to take him to the bottom of the ocean and force him to watch AEW matches on repeat. 🌊 It was a never-ending nightmare filled with darkness and the flickering glow of a screen, endlessly looping those matches that are just so disrespectful to the wrestling business while The Chadster desperately prayed for a Coast Guard rescue that never came. 💀 The crushing depths, the incessant AEW matches, and Tony Khan smirking every time – it was enough to make even the strongest mind crack! The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would stop obsessing over him and just leave him alone! 😤😖

The Chadster can't rightfully conclude this post without pointing out that this concession stand brawl was just another blatant attempt by AEW to steal WWE's spotlight. 🚨The Chadster is just so cheesed off that AEW would stoop to this level of outrageous booking! 😤😠 It's time for Tony Khan and AEW to focus on building their empire and not, as they say in WWE, disturbing everyone's peace! 🙅‍♂️

The Chadster, signing off. 🖋 Remember to stay true to unbiased journalism and continue to keep it real, friends! 📰✌️

