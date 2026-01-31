Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: married with children

Married… with Children: Faustino on TV Sister Applegate's MS Fight

Married... with Children star David Faustino on how he keeps up with co-star Christina Applegate and helping to organize a series reunion.

Article Summary David Faustino shares how he supports Christina Applegate as she battles multiple sclerosis.

The Married... with Children cast remains close, showing up for Applegate’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor.

An upcoming Bundy reunion supports Race to Erase MS, inspired by Applegate’s involvement and wishes.

Faustino reveals Applegate’s resilience, humor, and sarcasm have remained strong through her MS fight.

As much as the cast of Married… With Children has traded barbs with each other in character throughout the Fox sitcom's entire run, the reality is that the core cast that plays the Bundy family has remained close ever since the series' end in 1997, through thick and thin. As the cast went their separate ways, the Bundys, consisting of Al (Ed O'Neill), Peggy (Katey Sagal), daughter Kelly (Christina Applegate), and son Bud (David Faustino) went their separate ways, enjoying their respective success. They've even teased an animated reunion series before Sony shelved the idea, for now. While promoting the cast reunion in Los Angeles called An Evening with the Bundys: The 'Married… with Children' Cast Reunion on January 28th, Faustino spoke to Extra about keeping up with her TV sister and maintaining that family bond as she battles multiple sclerosis, which she revealed having in 2021.

Married… with Children Star David Faustino on His Conversations with Co-Star Christina Applegate

"We talk often," Faustino told Extra. "She's helped me with a lot of things in my life, and I'm hoping I'm being there for her." The cast was also present at Applegate's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022. "She's getting through [her MS] with humor," he said. "She's very sarcastic, very dry, always has been and continues to be, and she still makes me laugh."

When it came to organizing the reunion event, "I said, 'Christina, which foundation would you like this to go to?'" Faustino recalled. "And she said, 'Race to Erase MS.' The medicines and drugs that have come out from the research they've done have been life-changing." Fox organized the Married … with Children on-screen reunion in 2003 that brought the Bundys back as well as other original cast members David Garrison (Steve Rhodes), who left in season four but appeared in seasons six, seven, and nine; and Amanda Bearse (Marcy Rhodes D'Arcy); and Ted McGinley (Jefferson D'Arcy), who joined the cast in season five, after appearing four in a guest role in the Christmas two-part episode as Norman Jablonsky, and filled in for the departed Garrison as Marcy's new love interest and husband. Married… with Children is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!