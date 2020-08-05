Marty Jannetty Says He Made Man Disappear in Alleged Facebook Post

It's been a couple of months since an insane Facebook post by Marty Jannetty made headlines in the wrestling world, but the 1980s wrestling star allegedly made up for it this morning with a homophobic post seemingly bragging about committing murder when he was thirteen years old. The post was not available on Jannetty's Facebook page when we looked, but it was screencapped by Black Label Pro Wrestling promoter Michael Blanton and posted to Twitter.

Here's what the screencapped post said:

I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone,,hell he'd only recently came home from Viet Nam..I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a fag that worked there..and he put his hands one..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do.. That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they shoulda looked in the Chatthoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your fuckin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don't need you..

With no follow-up comment from Jannetty and the post not found on his page, this story raises two obvious questions. First, was the post real? And second, if so, was Jannetty's story real?

We don't have enough information to answer that second question, though there do not appear to be any unsolved murders from Columbus, Georgia in 1973 and, in fact, no evidence that there was even a Victory Lanes there at that time. As to the first, let's look at some of Jannetty's past Facebook exploits.

In 2017, Jannetty composed a press release headlined "BREAKING NEWS FOR ALL MEDIA!!! NO SEX WITH DAUGHTERS!!!" in response to media reporting on another facebook post which read: " "If you love me as much as I loves you, you will give your opinion,,just did DNA( 2 weeks ago)..she's NOT my daughter..we both held out of sex because you don't do that..but now that we ain't???? From a guy's side ..SHES ****ING HOT..but..she's been daughter.. I want to too, but can't get past that.."

Janetty's explanation in the press release was that his phone had clearly been hacked, and also that a goat had recently eaten the phone. The goat, named Trash McNasty, had a habit of eating Jannetty's personal possessions, as when Jannetty tried to retrieve the phone, the goat also ate his car keys. Janetty also made headlines in 2019 when he posted a selfie in which his face and neck appeared to be covered in white powder with the caption, "Ive not done of cocaine in over an hour. this is probbly why Bianca doesnyt loves me… I Loves you Bianca..daddy is f*ck uk.. But sure loves you.. I promises to do better."

In May of this year, Marty Jannetty took to Facebook to ask for advice on whether he should have sex with the daughter of one of his fans who claimed to be 20, but Jannetty did not believe she was actually of legal age. The post read, "Ok, I rarely do this, but gonna ask your advice..she claims 20, which in Bama is legal..BUT..does she look 20 to y'all..she said her mother is a huge fan of mine but she will f' me first..see, this is the sh*t y'all don't gotta deal with..do you think I don't want to? But..not trusting on the age."

So while we can't comment as to the veracity of Blanton's screenshot, now that we've provided these past examples, you can draw your own conclusions.