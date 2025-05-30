Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, sdcc

Marvel Studios Reportedly Passing on SDCC 2025 Hall H Panel: Details

According to a report from THR, Marvel Studios is expected to have a major floor presence during SDCC 2025 but will not host a Hall H panel.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) inching ever so closer (July 24th-27th), we've got some good news and some not-so-great news to pass along – let's start with the not-so-great news. Despite Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting on the Friday of the pop culture extravaganza, Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda debuting in August, and Marvel Television's Wonder Man set for December, Marvel Studios "will break with tradition and not have its infamous, senses-shattering Saturday evening Hall H panel," according to The Hollywood Reporter's "Heat Vision" email update. Want some good news? Despite lacking a Hall H presence this year, Marvel is still expected to have an overall "major presence" during SDCC, with panels expected to focus on comics, games, and other areas. In addition, sources told THR that Marvel will have "a massive footprint in the San Diego Convention Center," with the floor booth expected to revolve around Fantastic Four: First Steps.

SDCC Will Remain in San Diego Through 2027

Back in the beginning of 2025, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced that Comic-Con International wwould continue to host the pop culture convention in the city through 2027 – a city that's been the home to the event for more than 50 years. "Comic-Con is part of San Diego's identity, and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce that it will remain here through 2027," shared Mayor Gloria. "This event is not just a celebration of creativity and fandom – it's a major economic driver for our city, supporting local businesses and showcasing San Diego on a global stage. We're proud to continue this incredible partnership and look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world." Prior to today's announcement, the iconic pop culture extravaganza was confirmed to continue in San Diego through 2026.

"Comic-Con is the most famous convention in the world and the largest event we host at the San Diego Convention Center. We never take it for granted," added Rip Rippetoe, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "We appreciate the Comic-Con team and all our partners who contribute to a successful event year after year." With Preview night set for July 23rd, San Diego Comic-Con 2025 will take place from July 24th through July 27th.

"We are excited to stay in San Diego for the next few years, which is made possible, in large part, to the many hotels who offer competitive rates and meeting space," shared Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. "It is vitally important to maintain affordable hotel rates for the tens of thousands who visit San Diego for Comic-Con each summer, and while it came down to the wire, we are grateful for the additional hotels who came on board to allow for this agreement to be signed."

