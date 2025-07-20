Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu

Marvel Studios Wants More "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."-Like Shows: Feige

Kevin Feige discusses Marvel Studios producing more TV series like Netflix's Daredevil and Jessica Jones, and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

In December 2020, an important milestone happened in the world of Marvel Studios. That was when Hulu's Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon-starring Helstrom was canceled after one season. While shows get canceled all of the time, this one was special because it also marked the final live-action project that ex-Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb would have under the new, comprehensive, Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios banner. Marvel's Ghost Rider? Gone. Hulu's Marvel's Runaways? Done in three. Freeform's Marvel's Cloak and Dagger? Gone in two. ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? Also done. The animated series Howard the Duck, Tigra & Dazzler Show, and The Offenders were canned before they ever hit a serious production stage, while Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. was well-received by the critics but not enough to run more than a single season. For now, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is maintaining life, with two surprising seasons under its belt.

Some say it was all a response to how the power play within Marvel between Feige and Loeb went down before Feige finally claimed the Marvel Studios crown and went "scorched earth" on anything with Loeb's name attached to it. Others saw the events as an organic ending for a number of those projects that just so happened to go down at the same time that business dealings were in play, and that it's not unheard of for the head of a new studio to go "clean slate" and start fresh. Whatever the reason, it sounds like Feige has come around to Loeb's way of thinking when it comes to television… five years later.

As both Disney CEO Bob Iger and Feige have mentioned previously, Marvel Studios is dialing back on production, especially on the television side. During an interview that went live earlier today, Feige addressed how the MCU has suffered from what he refers to as a push for "quantity or quality," and how live-action series will be much more self-contained moving forward, with little direct crossover with the film side of the MCU. According to the profile interview, Feige cited Netflix series such as Daredevil and Jessica Jones, and ABC series such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter as examples of Marvel shows that had minimal, if any, direct connections with the larger MCU. Interestingly enough, each of those series has Loeb as an executive producer (surprise, surprise). "I think allowing a TV show to be a TV show is what we're returning to," Feige shared.

The more things change…

