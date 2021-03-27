Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: Hamm as Iron Man, Fillion as Wonder Man & More

With Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to hit Hulu on May 21, the cast and crew took part in a WonderCon@Home panel, with Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), and Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) joined by creator, writer, and executive producer Jordan Blum for a session that gave fans the chance fan Q&A covering all aspects of M.O.D.O.K.'s work and home life. But that's not all! Viewers also learned that Jon Hamm is joining the cast as Iron Man, as is Whoopi Goldberg as Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion as Wonder Man, and Bill Hader as Angar the Screamer and The Leader. After years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis.

"He is this character that aspires to be like Doctor Doom, this kind of like menacing villain, but he always falls short of it," Blum explained during the panel, summarizing the animated series' title character. "The fact that he's conscious that he's not an A-Lister drives him insane. What's his home life like, while also running an evil organization?" Here's a look at the full panel, with Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash its madness on Hulu on Friday, May 21:

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Season 1, Episode 1 "If This Be … M.O.D.O.K.": Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family! Written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kramer. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Season 1, Episode 2 "The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot": In an effort win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a Third Eye Blind concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in past. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kamer.

Earlier this month, Blum confirmed via Twitter that Mr. Sinister will be playing a role (more on that below). In addition, Blum also confirmed during an interview with ComicsXF that the Brood Queen, head of a parasitic race of aliens, will also appear.

With a voice cast that includes Oswalt as the constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.), Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), and Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), the series finds the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) reassessing his dream of one day conquering the world.

Leading up to last year's NYCC panel, Blum shared that Hulu was promoting his and Oswalt's Marvel Comics comic book series M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games at the end of each episode as well as a comics "playlist" of the issues/storylines that inspired that episode.

