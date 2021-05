Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Intros The Metallic Menace's Family, Arch-Nemesis

With the Patton Oswalt-starring Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. set to unleash the metallic menace known as M.O.D.O.K.'s (Oswalt) upon his evil organization A.I.M., his crumbling family life, and Hulu viewers beginning May 21, the streaming service is following up its release of some pretty cool trading card-themed character profile posters with the following mini-teasers introducing you to eight folks we're all going to get to know and love (and probably despise and pity). That means a look at Aimee Garcia's Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz's Lou Tarleton, Melissa Fumero's Melissa Tarleton, Jon Daly's Super Adaptoid, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini at their best-worst.

Hulu's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. hits the streaming service next Friday- for now, enjoy the previews:

"He is this character that aspires to be like Doctor Doom, this kind of like-menacing villain, but he always falls short of it," series co-creator, writer, and executive producer Jordan Blum explained during a recent WonderCon virtual panel about the animated series' title character. "The fact that he's conscious that he's not an A-Lister drives him insane. What's his home-life like while also running an evil organization?" Here's a look at the official trailer:

Here's a look back to the official date announcement video for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., followed by a rundown of what we know about the ten episodes so far (with director/writer):

S01E01 "If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!": Supervillain M.O.D.O.K. runs his evil organization AIM into the ground and is forced to sell it to the tech company GRUMBL. As the megalomaniacal M.O.D.O.K. struggles to regain control of AIM he risks losing something even more important… his family! Written by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kramer.

S01E02 "The M.O.D.O.K. That Time Forgot": In an effort to win back his wife Jodie, M.O.D.O.K. takes her traveling through time to a Third Eye Blind concert they missed years ago. There they are attacked by a college-aged M.O.D.O.K. who steals their time machine and strands them in past. Written by Geoff Barbanell and Itai Grunfeld, directed by Eric Towner and Alex Kamer.

S01E03 "Beware from What Portal Comes!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Brett Cawley & Robert Maitia)

S01E04 "If Saturday Be… For the Boys!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Patton Oswalt)

S01E05 "If Bureaucracy Be Thy Death!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Cullen Crawford)

S01E06 "Tales from the Great Bar-Mitzvah War!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Lauren Sodja Otero)

S01E07 "This Man… This Makeover!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Yolanda Carney)

S01E08 "O, Were Blood Thicker Than Robot Juice!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Brett Cawley & Robert Maitia)

S01E09 "What Menace Doth the Mailman Deliver!" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Geoff Barbanell & Itai Grunfeld)

S01E10 "Days of Future M.O.D.O.K.s" (Eric Towner & Alex Kramer / Jordan Blum)

Joining Oswalt's constantly-foiled Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (M.O.D.O.K.) is Sam Richardson (Veep), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Beck Bennet (Bill & Ted Face The Music), Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Whoopi Goldberg (The Stand), Nathan Fillion (The Rookie), and Bill Hader (Barry).