Marvel's Runaways Gone from Hulu, Disney+ As Content Purge Continues As The Walt Disney Company continues to purge content from Hulu and Disney+, it appears Marvel's Runaways has also fallen victim.

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and CFO Christine McCarthy made it clear that the company would begin removing content from Hulu & Disney+ in an attempt "to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion." Not long after, Deadline Hollywood reported that dozens of series & specials were set to be pulled from the streaming services beginning on May 26th. Some of those titles included Disney+'s Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mysterious Benedict Society, Just Beyond, and The World According To Jeff Goldblum. On the Hulu side, Y: The Last Man, Dollface, The Hot Zone, Maggie, Pistol, and Little Demon were also reportedly set to be pulled. Well, it appears we can add Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Hulu series Marvel's Runaways to that list.

The title does not appear when searched for on Hulu, and you can see below what the results were when we checked Disney+. At a time when multimedia companies & streaming services are looking to bring as many of their IPs back home, it just feels odd that the home of Marvel Studios would be purging content with "Marvel" in the front of it.

Marvel's Runaways stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, and Brittany Ishibashi star in the co-production with Marvel and ABC Signature Studios. Marvel's Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Schwartz and Savage, along with Marvel's Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Quinton Peeples.

Back in 2019, Sulkin (aka Chase Stein) checked in with Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast to discuss his career, including what it was like working on the Marvel series and the reason he believes the series was canceled. In the following clip, Sulkin offers his thoughts on why the series didn't come back, and it sounds like it came down to dollars and cents. The actor explains that since it was expected that contracts would be renegotiated after the third season, the studio chose to end the series instead. From there, Sulkin discusses his "cool" experience, including how much he learned about the visual effects side of production, how much filming at Paramount meant to him on a personal level,

And here's a look at the full episode, where Sulkin and Rosenbaum also discuss the evolution of Sulkin's career, from his early work in Wizards of Waverly Place and the chance beginning of his career at a young age, his new Netflix show Pretty Smart, what it was like meeting Tim Burton, past experiences with Justin Bieber & Bella Thorne, and more:

