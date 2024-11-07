Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: mass effect, prime video

Mass Effect: Amazon MGM Studios Officially Developing TV Series Adapt

Amazon MGM Studios is officially in development on a television series adaptation of Bioware and EA's Mass Effect video game franchise.

Everybody buckle up because we're going to be throwing some numbers at ya. Seventeen years after the first game debuted and three years after the word initially came down that Amazon was interested in adapting the game for a live-action series, Variety is reporting exclusively that a Mass Effect series is officially in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Though specific plot details are (understandably) being kept under wraps, it looks like Daniel Casey (Kin) will write and executive produce the adaptation. In addition, Karim Zreik (under his Cedar Tree Productions banner, which has an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios), Ari Arad, and EA's Michael Gamble will also serve as executive producers.

Making a major impact on the video game landscape in 2007, Mass Effect would go on to include additional games in the main franchise – with Mass Effect: Andromeda arriving in 2017. Developed by BioWare and now published by EA, the initial storyline shined a spotlight on Commander Shepard, a 22nd-century human soldier fighting to save humanity from an alien race known as the Reapers. Beginning with "Andromeda," there was a time jump along with a new protagonist getting the spotlight – with a fifth game reportedly in the works. On the marketing side, Mass Effect has enjoyed some serious success in other media – including a number of mobile games as well as an animated film, novels, comic books, and more. Though it appears that a streaming series will finally be the answer, there were a number of efforts in the past to bring the video game to the big screen as a feature film.

Based on Prime Video's success with Fallout, the strong buzz for its upcoming video game-themed anthology series Secret Level, and the recent creative reboot surrounding the God of War series, today's news isn't surprising, as the streaming service continues to find success in the video game world.

