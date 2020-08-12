Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Is Big Tony Todd Fan

The last time we checked in with director and "Uber-Geek" Kevin Smith, he was throwing out tons of love at Comic-Con@Home to writers Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (October Faction), and Tim Sheridan (The Death and Return of Superman), the cast, and animation studio Powerhouse (Castlevania) for all of their hard work on Masters of the Universe: Revelation. From the lengthy update he gave (here), it sounds like their return to Eternia will be one that fans will be proud of. We're now two weeks later, and we can't shake this feeling that we might be getting a teaser of some type soon, even if it's only with 10-15 seconds of actual footage.

Heading over to Smith's Twitter account for an update, we found a nice exchange between Smith and actor Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow) that began with Todd thanking Smith for bringing him on board as the voice of Scareglow (Skeletor ally who uses fear as a weapon). Smith would retweet Todd's post, commenting on Todd's "unsettling and commanding" performance and offering him a "glowing" approval:

Your performance is unsettling and commanding, my friend! You wear the glowing bones well! Can't wait 'til everyone sees what we did with @MastersOfficial! https://t.co/giHRTeX63z — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 12, 2020

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.