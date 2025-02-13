Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock
Matlock Season 1 E11 "A Traitor in Thine Own House" Sneak Peek/Preview
Check out a preview and sneak peeks of tonight's episode of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S01E11: "A Traitor in Thine Own House."
When it comes to CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock, you can't even trust the episode titles. For example, tonight's episode is titled "A Traitor in Thine Own House" – do we need to spell out to you how many different ways that can be read? Matty's been walking a tightrope all season with her investigation – having someone as skilled as Shae (Yael Grobglas) around doesn't make things any better for her. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Hannah Michielsen, here's a look at the trailer (above), official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks (below) for tonight's episode.
Matlock Season 1 Episode 11 "A Traitor in Thine Own House" Preview
Matlock Season 1 Episode 11: "A Traitor in Thine Own House" – Tensions rise as Shae (Yael Grobglas) works with Olympia's team on a case for a tech startup that's had trade secrets stolen. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Hannah Michielsen:
CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).
Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.