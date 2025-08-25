Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Season 2 Ep. 1 "The Before Times" Overview, Images Released

CBS released an overview and images for Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E01: "The Before Times."

Article Summary CBS unveils the official overview and first-look images for Matlock Season 2 Episode 1: "The Before Times"

Kathy Bates' Matty faces new challenges, including doubts about Alfie's paternity and evolving team dynamics

The premiere teases an arson case and secrets connected to the ongoing Wellbrexa investigation

Kathy Bates and Jason Ritter promise a more suspenseful, unpredictable, and juicy second season for Matlock

Though we still have some time to go until the show's second season gets a special premiere on October 12th, CBS thought you might want a look at the return of Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock. Just when we thought Julian (Jason Ritter) was in the clear, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) made a discovery that left her at a crossroads. Meanwhile, Matty's waiting to see what their next move is in the WellBrexa documents investigation, unaware of what's going down between Julian and Olympia. Oh, and did we mention that Matty gets a surprise visit from… Alfie's (Aaron Harris) father?!? With that brief reminded in mind, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for S02E01: "The Before Times":

Matlock Season 2 Episode 1 "The Before Times" – Matty questions the paternity of the man claiming to be Alfie's father. Also, the team takes on an arson case while Olympia tries to protect Julian's involvement in the Wellbrexa case. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and Nicki Renna, and directed by Gina Lamar.

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

"Matty is going to be a little… on her back foot, you know? She always thought she was in control, working things through for the first season. And now, at the very end of the finale, you realize everything is up for grabs, and she doesn't know what's going to happen with this man coming in the house, you know? And she doesn't know. She thinks it's Olympia, so she doesn't know if she can trust her," Bates shared during the CBS Fest attended by Urman, Bates, Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio (Billy), Leah Lewis (Sarah), and others about where Matty finds herself heading into next season. "She's not in control anymore, so I think that's the one thing I can tease. It's going to be very interesting for me to play." Ritter added, "It's going to be a juicy second season. The way that it was left, it was all set up so beautifully, and it could go any number of ways. I have no idea, except that I know that Jennie [Snyder Urman] is going to send us on a wild journey. And if you like Season 1, you're going to like Season 2 even more."

