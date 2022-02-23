Matt Hardy Talks About Reuniting with Jeff Hardy in AEW

Last year, Jeff Hardy was involved in a fictional storyline where he returned to substance abuse and was involved in a DWI in the parking lot of WWE Smackdown. Fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus used the incident to harass Hardy, including forcing him to take a urine test in the middle of the ring live on Smackdown. Hardy threw the urine in Sheamus's face instead.

Earlier this year, in an incident of life imitating art, Hardy displayed what was described as "erratic" behavior during a house show match, wandering off through the crowd and refusing to participate further. Hardy was reportedly forced to take a drug test and asked to attend rehab. He didn't throw the urine in anyone's face, but he did refuse to go to rehab. Hardy was released.

But in the weeks since, through dirt sheets and statements from brother Matt Hardy, it's become seemingly apparent that Hardy never failed a drug test. That the "erratic" behavior was either just Hardy being Hardy, or even Hardy purposely acting "erratically" to score a sweet release from WWE. WWE, realizing they f**ked up, tried to offer Jeff Hardy a new contract and a Hall of Fame induction to get him to return for the Royal Rumble, but Hardy reportedly asked for a copy of his drug test results instead. Matt Hardy has been teasing his brother's arrival in AEW for weeks, involved in segments with people referring to his behavior as "erratic." Even the drug test was recently parodied on Being The Elite.

The Hardys will reunite for a Big Time Wrestling event on March 12th, but the question on everyone's minds is: will Jeff Hardy come to AEW. Matt Hardy danced around the issue in an interview with Bleacher Report.

Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers. We're getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I'm really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It's going to be a great, great year and we're very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare. We've gone long enough without teaming that there's all these fresh matchups out there and there's so many great tag teams in the world/ The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that'd be very cool, too." I'm not going to lie: I'm a big fan of The Young Bucks. I'd love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.

So basically: yes. Will it happen tonight? We'll find out in a few hours.