Max Rolls Out Price Increases In Time For "House of the Dragon" Return

House of the Dragon Season 2 might not premiere until June 16th but Max is rolling out price increases for ad-free subscribers starting today.

As you may or may not know, Max has three pricing options for you to choose from – based on needs and cost: With Ads (you get to stream on 2 devices at once, with Full HD video resolution), Ad-Free (you get to stream on 2 devices at once, with Full HD video resolution and 30 downloads to watch on the go), and Ultimate Ad-Free (you get to stream on 4 devices at once, with 4K Ultra HD video and Dolby Atmos immersive audio as available and 100 downloads to watch on the go – though apparently, some limits apply. Got that? Okay, great! In a move that we're sure has nothing to do with the return of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon for a second season, Warner Bros. Discovery announced today that the Ad-Free and Ultimate Ad-Free Max plans are seeing a price bump – and those are in effect as of today. Here's a look at what you need to know about all three plans:

Ad-Free: The monthly Ad-Free plan increases by $1/month – making the new price $16.99/month. The yearly Ad-Free plan increases by $20/year – making it $169.99/year.

Ultimate Ad-Free: The monthly Ultimate Ad-Free plan increases by $1/month – making the new price $20.99/month. The yearly Ultimate Ad-Free plan increases by $10/year – making it $209.99/year.

With Ads: That plan will remain unchanged at $9.99/month ($99.99/year).

If you're a current Max subscriber, you're going to get the heads-up on all of this 30 days before you have to renew your plan – starting from their next billing cycle (on or after Thursday, July 4, 2024). Current yearly subscribers won't feel the impact of the increase until their annual renewal.

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

