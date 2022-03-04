Mayans M.C. S04 Teaser: Can EZ Bury The Past Before It Buries Him?

When the Kurt Sutter and Elgin James-created "Sons of Anarchy" returns this April for its fourth season, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas), and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. will be facing down some serious retaliation from the other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. And things aren't looking much better for the brothers on the personal front after a heart-crushing betrayal drives a wedge between them and their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos). And that's just the tip of the iceberg, as you're about to see in the following teaser for Mayans M.C. that was released earlier today.

Along with Cardenas, Olmos, and Pardo, FX's Mayans M.C. also stars Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. Now with the series set to return on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 pm ET/PT, with two back-to-back episodes, here's a look at what's still to come with a new teaser that has a very important question to ask EZ. Can he bury the past… before the past buries them all?

James and Sutter serve as executive producers, with Hilton Smith also serving as executive producer. 20th Television and FX Productions co-produce the upcoming new season. Each episode of the season will be available on Hulu the following day, with viewers also able to check out the streaming service for the show's previous three seasons. Here's a look back at the official announcement of when the series would be returning to the cable network: