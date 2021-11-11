Mayor of Kingstown: Paramount+ Releases E01 & E02 Images, Overviews

Beginning this Sunday, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's streaming universe begins to grow with the premiere of the Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler, Dianne Wiest & Taylor Handley-starring drama Mayor of Kingstown. The series focuses on the McLusky family in a city where incarceration is the only thriving industry and the prison system is their family business. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, Mayor of Kingstown is set to focus on their attempts to bring order and justice to the lawless town of Kingstown, Michigan. Now with only days to go, viewers are getting a look at preview images and overviews for the series premiere as well as the second episode (dropping November 21st), "The End Begins"- take a look:

The Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 1 "The Mayor of Kingstown": Brothers Mitch and Mike McLusky navigate Kingstown, home to multiple prisons, as they act as the liaisons between prisoners and the community. When a young guard, Sam, is set up to deliver a letter for a prisoner, Mike works to get him off the hook. Written & directed by Taylor Sheridan.

The Mayor of Kingstown Season 1 Episode 2 "The End Begins: Local gang leader Bunny is upset when one of his guys gets taken off the yard. Mike brokers a deal and is later visited by two FBI agents whom Mitch worked for. Milo has instructions for Josef on how to get closer to Mike. Written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Ben Richardson.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Mayor of Kingstown, hitting Paramount+ on November 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mayor of Kingstown | Official Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17Ou5_Dk2Oo)

MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman executive produce.

"I like exploring and even supporting that idea of them having a moral compass. Not all actions are perfect, right? We're all flawed. But, if it still comes from a strong base that's unflappable, there's something beautiful about that. Mike possesses those things," Renner said during the presentation. For EP David Glasser said the key to Sheridan's success is his eye for television. "He has a phrase he always uses: 'We're not making TV, we're making a ten-hour movie.' If we can operate making a 10-hour movie, then we will give audiences something special. That goes from the cast you see here to the way the shows are shot to the team that we work with, even down to the lenses that are used on the show," Glasser explained.