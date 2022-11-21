Mayor of Kingstown Season 2: Ash Santos Joins Paramount+ Series Cast

With production currently underway on the second season in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ahead of its January 2023 premiere, we have some casting news to pass along for Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) has joined the cast of Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest-starring series. Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Santos has been tapped for the role of Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo.

In the following preview, we begin to see the aftermath of the riot, and based on what you're about to see? Things are about to get a whole lot more complicated for Mike (Renner) as he adjusts to his new reality and what that means moving forward. Here's a look at what's to come beginning January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada (and the following day in the U.K. and Australia, with additional international premiere dates to be announced at a later date):

Along with Renner, Wiest, and Dillon, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man; and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.