Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Ep. 5 Preview: Change in Power Structure Here's a look at a preview for Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown S02E05 "Kill Box."

Don't think for one second that Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown would let the Super Bowl monopolize all of this weekend's action. Now when it has S02E05 "Kill Box" ready to hit streaming screens this Sunday. And as you're about to see from the following overview and preview images for the next chapter, the tension levels won't be lightening up anytime soon as viewers get a look at the new power structure within the prison, Mike (Renner) has a serious "missing person" problem, and Kyle (Taylor Handley) has a major decision to make. Oh, and that episode title? It definitely has an ominous tone to it…

Here's a Look at Mayor of Kingstown S02E05 "Kill Box"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 5 " Kill Box": In the wake of the tent city transfer, Mike (Renner) finds himself in a race to locate Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa). Kareem (Michael Beach) surveys the new power structure and later gets some unsettling news. Kyle (Handley) contemplates his next move. Milo (Aidan Gillen) looks to fix Joseph's (George Tchortov) mistake. Now, here's a look at the preview images for the Leon Hendrix III-penned fifth season episode:

In the following featurette, "Behind the Story: "The Pool" (S2, E4)," Renner and Handley discuss Kyle's proposal to join Mike in his work. Then, Emma Laird (Iris) and Gratiela Brancusi (Tatiana) address Iris's role in this new clan of ladies. In addition, we get to hear from Renner, Bamtefa, Derek Webster (Stevie), Daniel "D Smoke" Farris (Raphael), and Executive Producer Stephen Kay regarding Mike's problems with the prison hierarchy and how the discovery of Milo's bonds only makes matters worse:

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Dillon, Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923 (recently renewed for a second season), and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.