MCU Phases 5 & 6 Will See Fewer Marvel Studios/Disney+ Series: Feige In an interview released earlier today, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says there will be fewer MCU series on Disney+ in Phases 5 & 6.

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting screens, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is definitely making headlines as the MCU moves forward on Phase 5. On the streaming side of things, there are a number of exciting projects on the way – from Secret Invasion and Loki Season 2 to Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and others. But based on what Feige had to share during an exclusive interview with EW, Phases 5 & 6 may not be too kind to the streaming side of the MCU. During the interview, Feige references a recent Saturday Night Live sketch that made the point that there's so much content out there & available that viewers can't keep track (you can check it out below) to make the point that hitting the "zeitgeist" has gotten harder now that there's so much competition for viewers' attention spans. So in an effort to make sure that Marvel Studios and its MCU projects "really stand out and stand above," Feige shared that "the pace at which we're putting out the Disney+ shows will change so they can each get a chance to shine." When asked if that meant that series would be spread out more or if that meant fewer shows per year, Feige responded, "Both, I think." While it's still too early to know what exactly this could mean, it could hit the breaks on a number of fan dream projects out there, including having more of the Netflix-Marvel characters (like Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones) return to the MCU in series form.

The SNL sketch that Feige refers to was titled "The Big Hollywood Quiz," which ran during the Pedro Pascal-hosted show. In the sketch, three game-show contestants (Pascal, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman) answer entertainment trivia questions. But as the questions shift toward modern times, the trio is baffled by show titles that they've never heard of before starring major names doing well. Check it out below, if for no other reason than the past where Pascal just starts answering Wednesday to everything: