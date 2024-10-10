Posted in: Anime, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: anime, Megazone 23

Megazone 23: AnimEigo Announces US Blu-Ray Home Media Release

Megazone 23, the influential 1985 anime that launched the OVA market and the careers of many anime creators, is getting a US Blu-Ray release.

Megazone 23, which debuted in 1985, ignited the Japanese Original Video Animation (OVA) boom. It proved there was a market for direct-to-video anime films and paved the way for anime to become not just a niche genre but a worldwide phenomenon. It was soon joined by a visually mind-blowing sequel and a two-part spinoff that takes place centuries later. It is now considered a classic of 1980s Science Fiction anime, and its influence has been felt in many space operas and mecha anime ever since. Now, AnimeEigo is bringing the series to North American Blu-Ray for the first time. If you know Megazone 23, you are a master of the anime deep dive.

The year is 1985 – at least, Shogo Yahagi thought it was. A few days ago, the young biker was out living it up on the streets of Tokyo – listening to the latest Eve tape, running around with his friends, and trying to flirt with the girl he almost ran over! But everything changed when a deadly encounter with a mysterious motorcycle sent him speeding into danger. With a shadowy cabal now hot on his heels, Shogo quickly realizes that he's stepped into the deep end of a conspiracy that's about to tear his reality asunder.

The team that created Megazone 23 includes a Who's Who of anime legends, including Noboru Ishiguro (Macross, Yamato), Ichiro Itano (creator of the "Macross Missile Massacre"), Miyao Gaku (Devil Hunter Yohko), Haruhiko Mikimoto (Macross, Gunbuster), Hideaki Anno (Evangelion), Kenichi Yatagai (Bubblegum Crisis), Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed), Hiroyuki Hoshiyama (Dirty Pair), Emu Arii (Bubblegum Crash), Shiro Sagisu (Evangelion), Koji Morimoto (The Animatrix), Nobuteru Yuki (Vision of Escaflowne), Narumi Kakinouchi and Toshihiro Hirano (Vampire Princess Miyu), Yasuomi Umetsu (Kite), and Hiroyuki Kitazume (Gundam). These animators have since become some of the most influential creators in the field.

Megazone 23 Blu-Ray Edition Features

The new release from AnimEigo compiles the complete Megazone 23 trilogy along with an array of bonus features that includes the original ADV Films commentary track, ADV Films English dub tracks for all 3 parts (4 episodes), UK dubs for Megazone 23 Part III, an English subtitled Japanese commentary track with illustrator Gaku Miyao and producer Hiroki Sato, line art galleries, liner notes by noted anime author Giles Poitras, and more.

Contains Megazone 23 Parts 1-3

List Price: $39.99

Complete ADV Films dub for all 3 parts (4 episodes)

Megazone Part II International Version

Streamline Pictures dub for Megazone 23 Part 1

UK dub for Megazone 23 III

Original ADV Films commentary track

Japanese commentary with Gaku Miyao & Hiroki Sato

Original Japanese promos (now soft-subtitled)

Original US and UK Promos

Color and line art galleries

Liner notes by Giles Poitras

