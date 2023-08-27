Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, mercedes mone, recaps, wrestling

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) Betrays WWE, Appears at AEW All In

Mercedes Moné, aka ex-WWE Sasha Banks, disrespects WWE by appearing at AEW All In. 😡👎 Follow The Chadster's live coverage of this disrespectful event! 📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤯 The Chadster can't believe this! There was Mercedes Moné at AEW All In pre-show, being all cozy and smirk-y with some anti-WWE accomplice! 😱 No respect, absolutely no respect for her old employer, WWE. Not only has Moné, FKA former WWE superstar Sasha Banks, dealt a blow to WWE by walking away with tag partner Trinity Fatu when these two were women's tag team champions back in 2022, but now she has gone and twisted the knife, betraying WWE once again by appearing on an AEW program! 🗡️ She has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! 😡

See, this is the kind of behavior The Chadster can't stomach. It's not how the wrestling business works. To go and buy a ticket to the AEW All In, and let Tony Khan's crew make a whole spectacle of it for their 80,000+ attendees — the biggest crowd in wrestling history — it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🚫💼🤼

And the audacity of the AEW Twitter crew to post a video of the former WWE Champion as if she's now part of their side, well, talk about a cheap shot! 🙄 Tony Khan is up to his old tricks again, trying to cheese The Chadster off. Well, it's Tony who seems to be obsessed with making waves to annoy The Chadster. 🌊😒

Here's what they had the nerve to tweet 💬:

Everyone, keep refreshing Bleeding Cool! The Chadster will be monitoring AEW All In, ensuring that Tony Khan's misdeeds don't go unreported! Tony Khan, his disrespectful antics, and his failed attempts at imitating the real thing — WWE, will definitely feature in The Chadster's live coverage tonight. 📺

But hey, remember, folks. The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling! It's not bias if it's truth! 📝 After all, clubs like The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club don't let just anyone in. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, they share the commitment to objective and fair journalism, just like The Chadster. 🏅🏆

