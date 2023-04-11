Metalocalypse Returns: Film Info, DETHKLOK Tour, New Albums & More
Brendon Small & Tommy Blacha's Metalocalypse is back in a big way with a new Adult Swim film, a new DETHKLOK tour, new album releases & more!
If you're a fan of Brendon Small & Tommy Blacha's Metalocalypse, then you're definitely gonna love what we have to share with you. Not only do we have details on Adult Swim's upcoming full-length film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar to pass along, but also news of a nationwide tour spotlighting the series' on-screen band DETHKLOK, a companion soundtrack for the film, and new album Dethalbum IV. "It's very surreal having so much new 'Metalocalypse' & DETHKLOK this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie, and album," said Small in a statement. "I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful BABYMETAL and to celebrate all the hard work that team 'Metalocalypse' and DETHKLOK put in over the last two years and beyond!"
"Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar": Set for later this year, the original full-length movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? Written & directed by Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series; The Sandman), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm (Good Omens; Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live, Ghosts), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).
Metalocalypse: New Music! Later this year, WaterTower Music will release the official film soundtrack for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). But that's not all, because 2023 will also see Dethalbum IV drop around the time of the film's debut.
Metalocalypse: The "BABYKLOK" Tour 2023 Calendar
DETHKLOK kicks off their twenty-nine-date national tour on August 30 with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL as co-headliners & virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support. In addition to the dates/locations below, the "BABYKLOK" tour will include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (Sept. 10), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (Sept. 23), and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (Oct. 7). Here's a look at how the tour schedule is playing out:
- Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
- Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
- Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
- Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
- Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
- Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
- Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
- Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival
- Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
- Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
- Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach
- Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
- Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club
- Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore
- Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
- Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
- Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium
- Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
- Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum
- Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
- Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
- Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
- Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater
- Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Ticket information and VIP packages can be found at thebabykloktour.com.