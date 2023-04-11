Metalocalypse Returns: Film Info, DETHKLOK Tour, New Albums & More Brendon Small & Tommy Blacha's Metalocalypse is back in a big way with a new Adult Swim film, a new DETHKLOK tour, new album releases & more!

If you're a fan of Brendon Small & Tommy Blacha's Metalocalypse, then you're definitely gonna love what we have to share with you. Not only do we have details on Adult Swim's upcoming full-length film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar to pass along, but also news of a nationwide tour spotlighting the series' on-screen band DETHKLOK, a companion soundtrack for the film, and new album Dethalbum IV. "It's very surreal having so much new 'Metalocalypse' & DETHKLOK this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie, and album," said Small in a statement. "I'm so excited to get on the road with the powerful BABYMETAL and to celebrate all the hard work that team 'Metalocalypse' and DETHKLOK put in over the last two years and beyond!"

"Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar": Set for later this year, the original full-length movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia? Written & directed by Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (KING DIAMOND; MERCYFUL FATE), Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series; The Sandman), Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), Jon Hamm (Good Omens; Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (ANTHRAX), Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live, Ghosts), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

Metalocalypse: New Music! Later this year, WaterTower Music will release the official film soundtrack for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). But that's not all, because 2023 will also see Dethalbum IV drop around the time of the film's debut.

Metalocalypse: The "BABYKLOK" Tour 2023 Calendar

DETHKLOK kicks off their twenty-nine-date national tour on August 30 with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers BABYMETAL as co-headliners & virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support. In addition to the dates/locations below, the "BABYKLOK" tour will include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (Sept. 10), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (Sept. 23), and Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (Oct. 7). Here's a look at how the tour schedule is playing out:

Wed-Aug-30-23 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Thu-Aug-31-23 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat-Sep-02-23 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Sun-Sep-03-23 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue-Sep-05-23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed-Sep-06-23 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

Fri-Sep-08-23 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

Sat-Sep-09-23 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun-Sep-10-23 Alton, VA Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Tue-Sep-12-23 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Thu-Sep-14-23 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri-Sep-15-23 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun-Sep-17-23 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Mon-Sep-18-23 Toronto, ONT RBC Echo Beach

Wed-Sep-20-23 Grand Rapids, MI GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Thu-Sep-21-23 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat-Sep-23-23 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sun-Sep-24-23 Milwaukee, MN The Rave/Eagles Club

Mon-Sep-25-23 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore

Wed-Sep-27-23 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Thu-Sep-28-23 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

Sat-Sep-30-23 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

Sun-Oct-01-23 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue-Oct-03-23 Vancouver, BC PNE Forum

Wed-Oct-04-23 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

Sat-Oct-07-23 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

Sun-Oct-08-23 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Tue-Oct-10-23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater

Wed-Oct-11-23 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Ticket information and VIP packages can be found at thebabykloktour.com.