Mick Foley Asks Vince McMahon to Kick Donald Trump Out of Hall of Fame

WWE Hall-of-Famer Mick Foley urged Vince McMahon to remove President Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame Wednesday after the president riled up his supporters at a rally and dispatched them to invade the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States of America.

"This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you," Foley tweeted in response to violence at the Capitol incited by his former WWE colleague. He added: "Hey Vince – how about throwing this sorry son of a bitch out of our Hall of Fame @VinceMcMahon."

Foley also called for the United States Congress, as soon as they are able to return to their chambers after being forced to evacuate due to the domestic terror attack incited by the president. "House and Senate members: 1) I hope you are all safe 2) Any chance of working a quick #Article25 vote into today's agenda?"

But could Mick Foley's attempt to remove Donald Trump from the Hall of Fame be successful? To learn more, we spoke with esteemed Socio-Politico-Wrestlologist Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

"This is the most serious act of sedition by a member of the WWE Hall of Fame since a 1974 coup attempt by The Unpredictable Johnny Rodz," said Puffinbottoms, explaining the severity and uniqueness of the situation. "Yes, Vince McMahon is friends with Donald Trump and has given him millions of dollars, but he also loves America. Just look at all of those Tribute to the Troops shows he puts on, or that multi-year time period where he had John Cena pretend to be a military veteran."

"So yes, I do think it's possible that McMahon could consider Mick Foley's request that he remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame," the professor concluded. "Chris Benoit was erased from the entire history of the WWE for murdering his family. Donald Trump is trying to murder an entire country."

"Also he's a crybaby," Puffinbottoms added. "Vince doesn't like that shit."

At press time, Vince McMahon had not yet responded to Mick Foley's request. Foley did manage to bring things full circle back to the beginning of Trump's presidency, as a movement to remove Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame was unsuccessful around the time of SummerSlam 2017.