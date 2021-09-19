Midnight Mass: Netflix Series Offers Virtual Screening Event This Week

So if you're reading this when it was first posted, you might be surprised to be reading something new about "Haunting" franchise producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass. You're not alone because this is the last thing we were expecting to be covering at midnight east coast time on a Sunday night after the Emmys. But when the streaming series' social media accounts began posting messages on Saturday like "Join us tomorrow for a special announcement. All are welcome" and then on Sunday, "To our most devoted followers, your patience will be rewarded. Check back here at midnight." So now we know how all of us got here, what was it all about? How about a virtual screening event of the first two episodes of Midnight Mass this Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ 5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET. Followed by a Q&A where you never know who will stop by (RSVP while you still can here).

The first 1,500 fans to RSVP will receive access to the exclusive virtual screening and Q&A. Access is not guaranteed, virtual seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. Here's a look at the info you need to know:

Seeing is believing. You're officially invited to a virtual screening event of the first two episodes of Midnight Mass this Wednesday, Sept. 22 @ 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET. Followed by a Q&A — you never know who will stop by. RSVP now: https://t.co/TUnFcDbVac pic.twitter.com/0RDoMkbn9S — Midnight Mass (@midnightmass) September 20, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Created and directed by Flanagan, Midnight Mass takes viewers into the lives of the folks on an isolated island who begin to experience miraculous events, frightening omens, and more when a mysterious priest (uh-oh) arrives in their community. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix's Midnight Mass, set to haunt the streamer on September 24:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-XIRcjf3l4)

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Midnight Mass | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89UV8vmWXlY)

Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, and Annarah Shephard, star in the series executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.