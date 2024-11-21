Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: carrie, film, Mike Flanagan, The Dark Tower, The Exorcist

Mike Flanagan on Casting Process for Carrie, Dark Tower, The Exorcist

Mike Flanagan ("Haunting" series, Midnight Mass) on working with casting "grids" for projects like Carrie, The Exorcist, and The Dark Tower.

Mike Flanagan, the mastermind behind acclaimed Netflix horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is known for frequently collaborating with a specific pool of actors across his projects. This ability to create deep, interconnected relationships with his cast has become a hallmark of his work, and as expected, it appears this trend will continue with several major franchises currently in development. Here's what Flanagan had to say when discussing the subject.

Mike Flanagan Says He Has "Grids" of Potential Cast Options for "The Exorcist" and "Carrie"

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Flanagan shared insights into his casting process and his plans for upcoming projects, telling the site, "[Kate Siegel] knows what I'm thinking for everybody. So I guess I have told, yeah, [Kate] knows my plans. She knows where I see [things], and she's there when it changes and when it swings. And she's always aware of it." He continues, "Occasionally, I've mentioned to like Sam Sloyan or to Rahul Kohli, 'Hey, I'd love this for you, but I don't know if I can guarantee it.' But in general, I try not to promise things I can't deliver. But I have a grid of kind of my actors that have names scribbled next to them for The Exorcist, for Carrie, and for The Dark Tower. And that's always really fun. I just never want them to see the grid too early."

This grid definitely represents Flanagan's forward-thinking approach as he maps out potential cast members for his future projects, which include new iterations of The Exorcist, Carrie, and a highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower series. The consistency in Flanagan's casting not only provides a sense of continuity for viewers but also allows his actors to develop their characters more fully across different projects. Fortunately, this approach has also proven to be successful, as evidenced by the critical acclaim and strong fan following of his previous works.

With Flanagan attached to so many iconic titles, are there any actors from his previous projects who you'd like to see reappear soon?

