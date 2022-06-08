Mike: Hulu Limited Series Teaser Shines Spotlight on Boxer Mike Tyson

Has Hulu found its "thing"? After the critical success of the Sebastian Stan & Lily James-starring Pam & Tommy, the Disney-owned streamer is hoping that lightning strikes twice with the upcoming limited series Mike. From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers, the I, Tonya team & showrunner Karin Gist (Our Kind of People), the project shines a spotlight on the dynamic and controversial life of boxing icon Mike Tyson (Trevante Rhodes). Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks are joining Rhodes on the limited series, which is set to premiere this August. But that doesn't mean you have to wait until then to get a sense of what the 8-episode series will be like, not when we have the first key art and teaser to share with you below.

With the limited series set to hit the streaming service on August 25, here's a look at an official teaser and series overview for Hulu's Mike:

An unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson, MIKE explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story.

Karin Gist will serve as showrunner and executive producer under her The Gist of It banner, as will Claire Brown. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), Clubhouse Pictures' Bryan Unkeless & Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley & Margot Robbie are also set to executive produce along with Entertainment 360's Darin Friedman. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller are also executive producing as well, with Rhodes executive producing in addition to starring (and with 20th Television producing).