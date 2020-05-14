In huge news coming out of AEW Dynamite tonight, AEW announced that Mike Tyson will present the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing. Cody Rhodes will face Lance Archer in the final match of a tournament to crown the first champion. Earlier today, reports squashed a rumor that Sting could be the one to present the title, and it looks like we now know why.

In other big AEW news, Chris Jericho committed what may be the most despicable act of his entire career on AEW Dynamite Wednesday. After defeating Pineapple Pete in a quick match, Jericho and the Inner Circle challenged The Elite to a Stadium Stampede match. When Matt Hardy's beloved drone Vanguard-1 arrived to accept the challenge, Jericho outright committed murder. Murder of a drone.

According to Jericho, the Stadium Stampede match will take place inside a football stadium during AEW Double or Nothing, almost certainly the Jacksonville Jaguars' stadium next to Daily's Place. Jericho likened the match to last week's street fight between himself and Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega, but with more mayhem. Vanguard-1 then came out to accept the challenge, at which point Jericho brought up his offer for Vanguard to join the Inner Circle. Before the drone could answer, Jericho rescinded the offer and smashed Vanguard-1 with a baseball bat. The rest of the Inner Circle joined in, leaving Vanguard utterly destroyed. A distraught Hardy ran to the ring to retrieve the drone's wreckage. See a video of the heinous act below:

The threat of #PineapplePete has been vanquished!

Now onto more significant tasks – Enter the first-ever STADIUM STAMPEDE at Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd. pic.twitter.com/w8GSWmm08o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

In other AEW Dynamite news, the company announced that at Double or Nothing Nyla Rose will defend the Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida. As for next week's live Dynamite, Rey Fenix will take on Orange Cassidy, Arn Anderson will interview Jake the Snake Roberts, Jon Moxley will face the Dark Order's #10, and Sammy Guevara will take on Matt Hardy.