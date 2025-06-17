Posted in: Audio Dramas, Disney XD, Disney+, TV | Tagged: miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus Gets Disney Green Light to Perform Hannah Montana Music

Miley Cyrus reflects on her music career, revealing that her "Disney Legend" title also allows her to perform "Hannah Montana" music now.

As far as musicians and actors go, Miley Cyrus doesn't have what most would consider typical since she had to build not one, but two careers: First, as the Disney youth megastar Hannah Montana in 2006, and second, as her own name since 2009, trying to evolve as an artist to broaden her appeal for more mature audiences. Appearing on Every Single Album, Cyrus spoke to Spotify's The Ringer podcast hosts Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard about her musical journey through all her discography from her Hannah Montana days to her nine albums since ( beginning with 2007's "Meet Miley Cyrus" and running through the recent "Something Beautiful," released on May 30th).

Miley Cyrus on Disney Briefly Banning Her from Performing Hannah Montana, Awkwardness of Mixing Miley and Hannah Songs

"After I left Disney, I wasn't allowed to perform any of the Hannah Montana music," she said on Spotify's The Ringer podcast. "It's not like I wanted to, I mean, performing 'The Best Of Both Worlds' between 'We Can't Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball,' wouldn't have really made sense. It was still sad knowing those songs have my voice, my face, and I wasn't allowed to sing them."

Not only did Cyrus play the title character of Hannah Montana from its TV series, films, and specials, but she also adopted the character as a stage name. She went by her own name once she left Disney, embracing a more mature and risqué image in her act. There is certainly no hard feelings as Disney has embraced Cyrus, honoring her as a Disney Legend in 2024, "After being inducted as a Disney Legend, I was given permission to perform those songs in the future, which is pretty cool," she said.

While Cyrus has largely focused on her music, she's turned in some recent memorable roles, including the season five Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too", which provided dystopian commentary on the music industry and an uncredited role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) as the voice of Mainframe. For more, you can check out the entire episode below.



