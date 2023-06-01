Miracle Workers: End Times Lives! Daniel Radcliffe Series Set For July A post-apocalyptic future awaits viewers when the TBS comedy anthology series, Miracle Workers: End Times, premieres this July (seriously).

TBS has announced that it will premiere the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers: End Times on Monday, July 10 at 10 pm ET/PT. Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education), Karan Soni (Deadpool), and Jon Bass (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) return in the fourth installment of the series as all-new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner's association with outrageous annual fees.

In season three, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail followed an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teamed up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, was fraught with both promise and peril.

The upcoming season is set in a post-apocalyptic future, where a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). The series also stars Bass as the couple's faithful war dog and Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.

Guest stars this season include Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken). Miracle Workers was created by Simon Rich. Miracle Workers: End Times is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners and are executive producers alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels' Broadway Video, Rich, Radcliffe, and Buscemi. Rich has written for Saturday Night Live, Pixar, and The Simpsons. He is the creator of Man Seeking Woman (FXX) and Miracle Workers (TBS), which he based on his books. His other collections include Ant Farm, Spoiled Brats, and Hits and Misses (which won the 2019 Thurber Prize for American Humor), and he's a frequent contributor to The New Yorker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!