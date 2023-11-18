Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, AEW Full Gear, Jay White, mjf, recaps, wrestling

MJF Somehow Holds Onto AEW Championship in Full Gear Main Event

MJF retains the AEW title at Full Gear, but The Chadster calls foul! AEW's over-the-top chaos can't hold a candle to WWE's superior storytelling. 🤼✨

Oh, auughh man! So unfair! 😤😩 Just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get any worse, tonight's AEW Full Gear had to shove misery right into The Chadster's face. 😠 Despite all odds, MJF retained the AEW World Championship in a main event that left The Chadster cheesed off to the max. 😒🧀 And that epic bout was the culmination of a story started during the Zero Hour preshow when MJF, tagging with Samoa Joe to cover for an injured Adam Cole, retained the ROH Tag Team Championship against Bullet Club's The Gunns during the pre-show. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

The story took a twist as MJF was sent to the hospital by The Gunns – oh, the melodrama! 🚑🎭 As if AEW Full Gear didn't already start off on a convoluted note, they had to pile on the confusion. They almost declared Jay White, Bullet Club Gold leader, the new champ right at the start of the PPV. And then Cole, hobbling in like a made-for-TV movie underdog, vowing to take MJF's spot. 🦶🏥 Only for MJF himself to swoop in at the eleventh hour to compete in the main event after all, driving the very ambulance that took him away? Hmm, yeah, definitely sounds like something that would never happen in WWE's realistically booked wrestling exploits. 🤦‍♂️💤

Then came this grueling match, where Adam Cole almost cost MJF the title multiple times, not to mention interference from The Gunns. It's just chaos. 🤡 And, in typical AEW fashion, they didn't even bother to reveal who the devil-masked man haunting MJF was. What kind of storytelling is that? 😡👺 Leaving fans hanging without a payoff is the epitome of arrogance, not some twisted form of self-assured confidence. It's as if AEW thought the story in the ring could stand alone. Seriously?!

AEW can try all they want with their half-baked cliffhangers and overbooked drama, but they will never – and The Chadster means never – measure up to the glory of WWE. 😌👑 WWE has unmatched storytelling, a legacy of legends – it's the pinnacle of wrestling perfection. Yet, AEW Full Gear just confirmed what The Chadster always says: AEW will always be playing catch-up to WWE's majesty. 🤴💫

In the cruelest twist of fate, MJF's victory had The Chadster so riled up, that an innocent can of White Claw seltzer met its tragic end against The Chadster's TV screen. 💥😭 A perfect throw, if only it weren't in response to such irritation. And guess who has to deal with the sticky aftermath – not Tony Khan, that's for sure! The Chadster does. 🧹😞

Worse yet, this escalation of emotions sparked yet another argument with Keighleyanne. She just couldn't see how this was all Tony Khan's fault. She kept on insisting The Chadster should "take responsibility" – as if! It's clearly Tony Khan's obsession with tormenting The Chadster that's the root of all this chaos. 😡👎

But The Chadster? The Chadster is just striving for justice in journalism, just like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, the paragons of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 🕵️‍♂️📰 Does Tony Khan haunt their lives, too? Does he also cause these champions of objectivity to spill their drinks in anguish as well? 🤔🥤

The Chadster has had enough of the turmoil. The mood swings from the anguish of AEW are wreaking havoc – it's like listening to Smash Mouth without being able to find an ounce of joy in their optimistic jams. 😫🎵 Not that The Chadster's trusty Miata isn't waiting to whisk The Chadster away from all this madness – but even the smooth hum of its engine can't erase the egregiousness of AEW's latest escapades. 🚗💨

It's time to wrap it up. The Chadster's going to send another invoice to Tony Khan for the seltzer and the TV – they are, after all, just two more casualties in his senseless war against The Chadster's well-being. The Chadster deserves peace. Wrestling – real wrestling, as ordained by WWE – deserves better. 🧾💔

