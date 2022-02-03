MJF Victorious Over CM Punk in Instant Classic on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk lost for the first time in AEW in a performance that elevates MJF into the stratosphere of wrestling stardom, and it all happened on free television in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Culminating weeks of verbal sparring between the pair, Punk and MJF competed in a near-forty-minute match filled with believable near-falls and great psychology, and let The Chadster tell you, The Chadster has never been so cheesed off in his entire life!

Before the big match, which took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago in front of energized crowd sheltering from a massive winter storm, the sentiment online was that the feud between Punk and MJF might have been dragging on a bit too long, with a teased face turn from Wardlow becoming the more interesting dynamic. However, over the course of forty minutes, Punk and MJF proved naysayers wrong. One reason for that is that people sometimes forget that MJF is every bit as great in the ring as he is on the microphone. In a match that stood with some of the best in Punk's career, MJF reminded everyone. Auuugh man! So unfair!

After the long and grueling contest, the match ended when Wardlow came to ringside, passed MJF the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind the referee's back, and distracted the ref while MJF used the ring to score a knockout punch on Punk. The Chicago crowd was enraged, MJF both proved his abilities in the ring and furthered his heel character, and Punk has a reason to demand a rematch. The Chadster finds this kind of nuanced booking totally disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MJF Picks Up the Biggest Win of His Career vs CM Punk | AEW Dynamite, 2/2/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vl4tVE1T4ng)

The worst part of it all is that AEW chose to do this on Groundhog Day, The Chadster's favorite and most erotic holiday of the entire year. Tony Khan knows that AEW's booking has already made The Chadster sexually impotent, but if anything could have helped The Chadster overcome that impotence to make love to his wife, Keighleyanne, it would have been the sensual magic of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney. But Tony Khan will stop at nothing in his personal vendetta to ruin The Chadster's life, so in retrospect, it's no surprise he would book a match like this on the Groundhog Day episode of Dynamite. Hopefully MJF realizes how vindictive Tony Khan is and decides to sign with The Chadster's beloved WWE after his contract is up so that The Chadster can truly appreciate his greatness, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

