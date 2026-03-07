Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: modern family

Modern Family Star Ferguson on Why Mitch & Cam Spinoff Didn't Happen

We almost got a Mitch & Cam spinoff from ABC's Modern Family, but it sadly fell apart. Jesse Tyler Ferguson explains why it didn't happen.

Modern Family fans almost didn't have to say goodbye to Mitch and Cam. The couple, played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, became one of television's most beloved couples through ten seasons of the show, and after ending, it turns out we were close to getting a spinoff that would have followed them back to Missouri after Cam accepted a job there in the series finale. On the Dinner's On Me podcast, Ferguson explained a little about what the show might have been and why he decided against doing it.

A Modern Family Spinoff Could Still Work

"Modern Family ended, and then we had a pandemic, you know. I was so excited for this next chapter of my life, and then it was like, everyone go inside. They were brewing this idea of maybe doing a Modern Family spinoff with [Eric Stonestreet] and I, which I was interested in, but I was also supposed to do this play in New York. It sort of felt like, as the reality of, maybe the spinoff was actually going to happen, I literally felt like, Oh my god, I want to date other people. It ended up not working out" he said.

This was not the first time we heard about this, as Stonestreet also has spoken about it: "Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and me off in our lives in Missouri, and they said, 'No.' They just said, 'We don't want to do it.' I love my character. I love the show. I love Jesse. We had a great working relationship, and we had amazing chemistry. I think Jesse and I may have felt like they thought of us as the old guys, or something like that, that didn't seem worthy of keeping those characters going. It felt a little hurtful. But people make business decisions."

What a miss by whoever passed this up. Modern Family was a network's dream, and finding cast members who were willing to continue playing such iconic characters. I have no doubt this show would have worked. What a shame.

