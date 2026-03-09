Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: hoppers, scream 7, the bride

Hoppers Has A Fantastic Opening Weekend, The Bride! Not So Much

Hoppers easily won the weekend box office, but it was the failure of The Bride! that will have the town talking this week.

The Bride! flops, earning just $7.3 million, far below expectations and tracking predictions.

Last week's Scream 7 falls sharply to second place, earning $17.3 million after a big drop.

Reminders of Him aims to challenge Hoppers next week but likely won't dethrone the Pixar hit.

Hoppers lept out to a massive opening for Pixar this weekend, grossing $46 million and having the highest gross for an original film from the studio since Coco in 2017. Worldwide, the film made $88 million and is set to run through March, easily reaching $100-150 million here in the States. The film got audiences excited, earning an "A" CinemaScore, and reviews have been great. Huge congrats to the marketing team at Disney, who started way early with this one and didn't saturate the market. They believed in the film and showed uncharacteristic restraint, and it paid off.

Hoppers Had The Town Smiling, While The Bride! Had Them Wincing

Hoppers was a good story, but the town will be talking about the disaster that is The Bride! Maggie Gyllenhaal's reimagining of the classic monsters starring Christian Bale and Jesse Buckley, who is as close to a sure thing to win the Oscar this Sunday as there is, only made $7.3 million. That is less than half what tracking was showing, and well below the expectations many had for it. Warner Bros had to be thinking that they had another Sinners on their hands, but man, were they wrong. The film could lose as much as $90 million for the studio. Ouch. Last week's champ, Scream 7, dropped like a rock by -73% as predicted here to second place and $17.3 million. GOAT held on okay against Hoppers and took in another $6.6 million, and rounding out the top five was Wuthering Heights, still holding on with $3.3 million.

The weekend box office top five for March 6:

Hoppers- $46 million Scream 7- $17.3 million The Bride!- $7.3 million GOAT- $6.6 million Wuthering Heights- $3.3 million

This week, another Colleen Hoover adaptation opens wide. Reminders of Him will look to topple Hoppers, but I don't think it will. I think the Pixar film will hold well, and stay in the upper $20 million range, and Reminders of Him will open around $18 million for second place.

