Mom Star Anna Faris Leaving Long-Running CBS Sitcom After 7 Seasons

In a surprise move, Anna Faris announced that she will not be returning to CBS's long-running sitcom Mom for its upcoming eighth season. "The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Farris said in a statement. "I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Faris' departure was finalized during the between-season hiatus and before the show resumes production on September 14th. The writers have been crafting the new season under the premise that Faris' Christy would not be back (with her absence set to be addressed in an upcoming episode). "From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney star in this funny and often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre. After years of questionable choices, Christy is now sober and has her life mostly back on track, although she's continually tested by her mother, Bonnie. Together, mother and daughter work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Both are in positions they never thought they'd be in – Christy is well on her way to becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie is in a healthy romantic relationship and has just gotten married. Through it all, they rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill, the overly emotional Wendy and Bonnie's foster sister, Tammy, who was recently released from prison. Collectively, they help each other stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.

CBS's Mom also stars Jaime Pressly (Jill), Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie), Beth Hall (Wendy), William Fichtner (Adam), and Kristen Johnston (Tammy). Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, with Lorre, Baker, Nick Bakay, and Warren Bell executive producing. Chuck Lorre Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television.